The Bengals placed Brown (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown tore his patellar tendon during the Bengals' Week 3 loss to the Commanders, an injury that requires season-ending surgery. The 2015 seventh-round pick will shift his focus to rehab and recovery as he looks to be fully healthy for the 2025 season. Amarius Mims will serve as the Bengals' starting right tackle moving forward.