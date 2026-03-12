Trent Brown headshot

Trent Brown Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 5:25pm

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that Brown is recovering well from an ankle injury that prevented him from playing in the Texans' AFC divisional-round loss to the Patriots in mid-January.

Brown missed time toward the tail end of the 2025 season due to ankle and knee injuries. He's progressed enough in his recovery to start lifting weights at the Texans' facility and could be available for the start of offseason programming. Brown started at right tackle in all 13 regular-season games he appeared in last year, but he'll likely operate in a reserve role in 2026 after Houston signed Braden Smith to a two-year, $25 million contract Tuesday.

Trent Brown
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent Brown
