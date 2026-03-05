Trent Brown headshot

Trent Brown Injury: Re-signs with Texans for one year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 8:10am

Brown (ankle) re-signed Thursday with the Texans on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was limited to seven appearances in the 2025 regular season, returned for the wild-card round but sat out due to an ankle injury as the Texans were eliminated in the AFC divisional round. The veteran offensive tackle will return to the Texans for his age-33 season, and Brown's expected to reprise his role as the team's starting right tackle when healthy.

Trent Brown
Houston Texans
