Trent McDuffie Injury: Traded to Rams in blockbuster deal

The Chiefs have agreed to terms Wednesday on a trade that sends McDuffie (knee) to the Rams in exchange for a package that includes the No. 29 overall pick, in the 2026 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McDuffie will immediately provide a significant boost to Los Angeles' defense as the team works to maximize the remainder of Matthew Stafford's tenure, while also providing salary cap relief for Kansas City. The Chiefs' full return includes Los Angeles' first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in April's draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. A two-time Super Bowl champion and 2023 first-team All-Pro selection, McDuffie is still entering just his age-26 season and is expected to ink a new long-term deal with the Rams, per Schefter. He was limited to just 13 regular-season appearances in 2025 due to a knee injury, but there have been no indications that the issue may impede McDuffie's offseason participation.