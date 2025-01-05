Fantasy Football
Trent McDuffie headshot

Trent McDuffie Injury: Won't play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

McDuffie (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

McDuffie picked up a knee injury during the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Steelers, which limited him in practice all week. That limited participation may have also had to do with the fact that Kansas City is locked in as the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into the postseason, and McDuffie's next opportunity won't be until the divisional round. Keith Taylor will likely start at outside corner opposite Josh Williams due to McDuffie's absence.

Trent McDuffie
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
