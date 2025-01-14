Trent McDuffie News: Posts full practice to open week

McDuffie (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday.

McDuffie didn't play in Kansas City's Week 18 game against Denver due to a knee issue, thought his absence may have been partly precautionary with the Chiefs resting most of their starters. The third-year cornerback's ability to fully practice Tuesday suggests he'll be able to play in Saturday's AFC divisional-round clash against the Texans. As a result, Nazeeh Johnson will likely return to a rotational role.