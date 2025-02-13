Trent McDuffie News: Starts 16 games for Kansas City
McDuffie finished the 2024 season with 59 tackles (45 solo), including 0.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games.
McDuffie has started all 32 regular-season games in which he's appeared over the last two seasons. After being named a first-team All-Pro in 2024, McDuffie was a second-team All-Pro this season and also finished 22nd in Defensive Player of the Year voting. His 13 pass breakups marked a new career high, and the two interception were the first of McDuffie's career. McDuffie has become a quality No. 1 cornerback on the outside for Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo.
