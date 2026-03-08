Trent McDuffie headshot

Trent McDuffie News: Working toward extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

McDuffie and the Rams have made significant progress on a contract extension, and the sides hope to have a deal done in the near future, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McDuffie was sent to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal that will become official this week, and the 25-year-old cornerback is due for a new deal as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. McDuffie figures to command around $30 million per year on his new pact.

Trent McDuffie
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent McDuffie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trent McDuffie See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
19 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
64 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
70 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago