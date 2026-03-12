Trent Scott News: Staying in Washington

The Commanders and Scott agreed to terms on a contract Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran offensive lineman from Grambling State will now remain in Washington after spending the last three years of his career with the team. Scott appeared in eight games last season (three starts) and logged 117 total snaps (82 on offense, 35 on special teams). He's expected to compete for a depth role on the Commanders' offensive line throughout the summer.