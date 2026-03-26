Trent Sherfield News: Back with Bills
Sherfield signed a contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Sherfield played 17 regular-season games for Buffalo in 2023, finishing with 11 catches for 86 yards and one touchdown. The 30-year-old wide receiver has 89 catches for 1,034 yards and six touchdowns in 124 regular-season games split between six teams. His ability to contribute on special teams could help Sherfield make the team in a depth role.
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