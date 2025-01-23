Fantasy Football
Trent Sherfield headshot

Trent Sherfield News: Eight catches in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Sherfield finished the 2024 regular season with eight catches for 83 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. He also had eight tackles (seven solo) in 17 games.

Sherfield saw minimal involvement on offense as a depth option at wide receiver but he played consistently on special teams. After failing to record multiple catches in any game during the regular season, he did so in Minnesota's 27-9 loss to the Rams in the wild-card round, securing two of three targets for eight yards. Sherfield will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Trent Sherfield
Minnesota Vikings
