Trent Sherfield News: One catch in Week 9
Sherfield caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.
Sherfield played 10 offensive snaps, his highest total since Week 4 versus Green Bay, but he wasn't able to make much of an impact against Indianapolis. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison garnering the vast majority of looks at wide receiver, Sherfield doesn't have a major role in Minnesota's offense.
