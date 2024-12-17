Fantasy Football
Trent Sherfield

Trent Sherfield News: Records short catch in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Sherfield was on the field for 12 of the Vikings' 77 offensive snaps and recorded a six-yard catch on his lone target in Monday's 30-12 win over the Bears.

The reception was Sherfield's first since Week 11, as the 28-year-old has been active for each of the Vikings' ensuing four games but has seen limited snaps on offense while primarily contributing on Minnesota's special-teams units. For the season, Sherfield has produced an 8-83-1 receiving line on nine targets over 14 games.

