The 49ers elevated Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Taylor will be elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season. He'll provide depth at wide receiver and as a kick and punt returner if Jacob Cowing (shoulder) is unable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. Taylor played in all 17 regular-season games for the Bears in 2023 and tallied 188 punt return yards.