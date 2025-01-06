Trent Taylor News: Inks reserve/future deal with SF

Taylor signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on Monday.

Taylor is very familiar with the 49ers after being selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career with San Francisco before logging two seasons with Cincinnati and one with Chicago, and he rejoined the 49ers on a one-year contract last April. Taylor ended up spending most of the 2024 campaign on the team's practice squad but did get elevated for two contests, recording one catch for 11 yards over 14 offensive snaps. He'll continue to serve as organizational receiver depth through the offseason and will get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp next summer.