Trent Williams headshot

Trent Williams Injury: Dealing with soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Williams is dealing with soreness related to his ongoing ankle issue, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he appreciated Williams battling through the injury during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks, per Inman. The starting left tackle had been questionable heading into the game. Williams has started all 10 games this season for the 49ers.

Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
