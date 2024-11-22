Trent Williams Injury: Game-time decision for Week 12

Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been held out of practice all week due to a lingering ankle issue, though it appears the 49ers will wait to announce his status for Sunday's game until approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Williams doesn't end up playing, Jaylon Moore would be the top candidate to start at left tackle.