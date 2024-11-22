Trent Williams Injury: Iffy for Week 12
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been held out of practice all week due to a lingering ankle issue, though the 49ers will likely wait and see how he's feeling early Sunday before revealing his status when they post the inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Williams doesn't end up playing, Jaylon Moore would be the top candidate to start at left tackle.
