Trent Williams Injury: Inactive for Week 12
Williams (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There were conflicting reports on whether Williams would be able to play through an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week, but Williams will be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle in Williams' absence, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.
