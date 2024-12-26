Fantasy Football
Trent Williams

Trent Williams Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 12:38pm

The 49ers placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.

Williams had missed San Francisco's past four games with a left ankle injury, and now that the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, he'll be shut down for the final two contests. Spencer Burford is nursing a calf injury, but he would presumably start at left tackle Monday against the Lions if he's able to play.

Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
