Trent Williams Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The 49ers placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.
Williams had missed San Francisco's past four games with a left ankle injury, and now that the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, he'll be shut down for the final two contests. Spencer Burford is nursing a calf injury, but he would presumably start at left tackle Monday against the Lions if he's able to play.
