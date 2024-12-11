Fantasy Football
Trent Williams

Trent Williams Injury: Sidelined for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game in Thursday night's divisional matchup due to an ankle injury sustained in November. Jaylon Moore is projected to continue serving as San Francisco's top left tackle until Williams recovers from the issue.

Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers

