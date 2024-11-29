Fantasy Football
Trent Williams Injury: Won't play vs. Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Williams has been unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury, and he will be sidelined for a second straight game as a result. Jaylon Moore started at left tackle in Week 12 against the Packers, and he will likely do so again Sunday due to Williams' injury.

Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
