Trent Williams News: GM optimistic about new contract

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Williams and the team have "had really good, productive and substantive meetings" regarding a contract restructure, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Williams, who will play out the 2026 season at age 38, continues to bring an elite level of play to the left tackle position, but his current contract with the 49ers has no more guaranteed money included, a $38.8 million cap hit for next year, and three void years beyond that. As such, both sides appear incentivized to agree to a restructure, but the combination of Williams' age and San Francisco's restrictive salary cap complicate things. Back in 2024, Williams held out for more than a month of training camp before inking a massive extension. This offseason, any result other than retaining Williams at LT would represent a tremendous downgrade for the 49ers' O-line.