Trenton Irwin News: Gets chance with Carolina

The Panthers are signing Irwin to the practice squad Tuesday and plan to elevate him to the 53-man roster shortly, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Irwin was waived by Cincinnati in Week 14, and he now earns a chance to continue his development in Carolina. The veteran wideout suited up for seven games with the Bengals this season, and in that time secured just three of 10 targets for 15 yards.