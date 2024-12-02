Trenton Irwin News: Gets let go

Irwin was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Irwin was a healthy scratch Week 13, and when Cincinnati's receivers have been healthy has seen very few opportunities. His role as the team's punt returner has also seemed to be taken over by Isaiah Williams who was recently claimed off waivers. Assuming Irwin goes unclaimed, he'd be a likely candidate to return to the Bengals' practice squad.