Trenton Irwin

Trenton Irwin News: No stats versus Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Irwin failed to haul in his only target in Cincinnati's win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Irwin has now failed to record any stats during two of his five appearances this season despite having seen increased playing time with Tee Higgins battling a quadriceps injury. Irwin's playing time could decrease during the team's Week 10 matchup versus Baltimore if Higgins is able to return.

Trenton Irwin
Cincinnati Bengals
