Trenton Irwin News: No stats versus Raiders
Irwin failed to haul in his only target in Cincinnati's win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Irwin has now failed to record any stats during two of his five appearances this season despite having seen increased playing time with Tee Higgins battling a quadriceps injury. Irwin's playing time could decrease during the team's Week 10 matchup versus Baltimore if Higgins is able to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now