Tre'Quan Smith Injury: Let go by Detroit

The Lions released Smith (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Smith was placed on the Lions' injured reserve during training camp due to an unspecified injury. He was set to miss the entire regular season, but his release from IR means he can sign with a team once he's fully healthy. Smith's last full season was in 2022 with the Saints, during which he caught 19 passes (on 27 targets) for 278 yards and one touchdown over 15 regular-season games.