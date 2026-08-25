TreVeyon Henderson Injury: Dealing with minor ankle injury
Henderson has been diagnosed with a lower right ankle injury and will undergo further "precautionary" tests, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe reports.
Henderson is "walking and moving fine," according to Price, after the second-year running back was dinged up in Monday's practice when he slipped on the turf. Henderson was already expected to rest for the preseason finale. He may not practice the remainder of the week, but it sounds like Henderson has a good chance of suiting up for the Patriots' regular-season opener against Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
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