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TreVeyon Henderson Injury: Not expected to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 11:07am

Henderson (ankle) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

It was revealed earlier Tuesday that an ankle injury forced Henderson from Monday's practice session, and it appears he will not get any work in a day later. Henderson is reportedly moving fine, but Patriots Executive Vice President Eliot Wolf indicated the team is still "working through the situation," so his status remains a bit up in the air at the moment.

TreVeyon Henderson
New England Patriots
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