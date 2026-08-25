TreVeyon Henderson Injury: Not expected to practice Tuesday
Henderson (ankle) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
It was revealed earlier Tuesday that an ankle injury forced Henderson from Monday's practice session, and it appears he will not get any work in a day later. Henderson is reportedly moving fine, but Patriots Executive Vice President Eliot Wolf indicated the team is still "working through the situation," so his status remains a bit up in the air at the moment.
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