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TreVeyon Henderson News: Likely looking at '50-50' split

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 12:55pm

Chad Graff of The Athletic predicts that Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson seem likely to share New England's backfield work pretty evenly this coming season.

During the 2025 regular season, Henderson recorded 180 carries for 911 yards and nine TDs to go along with 35 catches for 221 yards and another score in 17 games, while Stevenson logged 603 yards and seven TDs on 130 carries, adding 32 catches for 345 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 14 contests. Looking ahead to the coming campaign, Graff suggests that the Patriots could lean more on Stevenson in short-yardage situations and early downs, with Henderson a candidate to check in for second- and third-and-long situations, provided his pass blocking holds up. In any case, both players should still see enough work in 2026 to generate production, with Henderson's big-play potential making him an appealing option for fantasy managers in spite of the looming time-share.

TreVeyon Henderson
New England Patriots
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