The rookie RB struggled on the ground once again, failing to reached 30 rushing yards for the third straight game to begin his NFL career. His 14 touches were his highest volume so far, however, and the increase came largely due to the fact that his competition for backfield work, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, combined to lose three fumbles. That could put Henderson at the top of the depth chart Week 4 against a Panthers defense that remains fairly vulnerable on the ground and just gave up 111 yards from scrimmage to Bijan Robinson.