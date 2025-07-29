With that in mind, Guregian notes that it's pretty clear McDaniels believes the explosive 2025 second-rounder -- who has caught screen passes, swing passes and wheel routes downfield during camp practices -- has a chance be a valuable weapon in the passing game this season. Henderson has fifth-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson to contend with for backfield touches, particularly in early-down situations, but the rookie still has enough playmaking upside to make a fantasy impact even in the context of a timeshare that features him and Rhamondre Stevenson, with Antonio Gibson also mixing in.