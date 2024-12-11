Trevin Wallace Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Wallace (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in Carolina's Week 14 loss to the Eagles, as he played just 37 defensive snaps (his lowest mark since Week 4) and recorded six total tackles. If the rookie linebacker from Kentucky is unable to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined for a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.