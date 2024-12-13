Fantasy Football
Trevin Wallace headshot

Trevin Wallace Injury: Out for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 11:06am

Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wallace was injured in last week's loss to the Eagles and will be unable to play Sunday. Josey Jewell (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable, so he appears to have a good chance to play Week 15. With Wallace out, Claudin Cherelus is expected to start in his place, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

