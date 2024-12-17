Trevin Wallace Injury: Placed on IR due to shoulder injury

The Panthers placed Wallace (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Wallace suffered a shoulder injury against the Eagles in Week 14, which forced him to be sidelined against the Cowboys this past Sunday. By being placed on IR and with the Panthers eliminated from postseason contention, Wallace will be sidelined for the final three games of the regular season. The rookie third-rounder stepped into a larger role in the Panthers' defense following the season-ending torn Achilles injury to veteran Shaq Thompson in early October, and Wallace will finish his first NFL regular season with 64 tackles (36 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 13 games. Jacoby Windmon will serve as the main backup at inside linebacker behind Jon Rhattigan and Josey Jewell due to Wallace's injury.