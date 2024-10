Wallace recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) during Sunday's 36-10 loss at the Bears.

Wallace was thrust into a huge role in Week 5, logging 69 defensive snaps in one game after playing 32 defensive snaps total in Weeks 1-4 combined. He made the most of his opportunity and posted a ridiculous tackle total in a game where Chicago ran the football 39 times. He probably won't see quite as many chances versus the Falcons in Week 6.