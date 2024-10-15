Trevin Wallace News: Nine more tackles in defeat

Wallace recorded nine tackles (six solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in the Panthers' loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Wallace made his second straight start with Shaq Thompson (Achilles, IR) done for the season. After recording 15 tackles (10 solo) in Week 5 against the Bears, Wallace continued his tackling ways versus Atlanta. He added the fumble recovery in the second quarter after Ray-Ray McCloud coughed up the football. Wallace should continue to rack up the tackles going forward with the Panthers projected to be trailing on the scoreboard most weeks, allowing opponents to run the ball more, leading to higher tackle rates for Carolina's linebackers.