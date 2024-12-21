Trevis Gipson Injury: Placed on IR

The Seahawks placed Gipson (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gipson had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, and now he'll miss the remainder of the regular season and at least the first week of the playoffs, should Seattle make it to the postseason. Gipson had been inactive for the last nine games after appearing in Seattle's first five contests. He finishes the regular season with zero stats in the box score on 47 defensive snaps and another 28 on special teams.