Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevis Gipson headshot

Trevis Gipson Injury: Won't return in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Gipson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Gipson has not been active since the Seahawks' Week 5 win over the Giants, and he'll remain sidelined for the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings due to an ankle injury. With Gipson ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Seattle's outside linebacker corps will consist of Boye Mafe, Dre'Mont Jones, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.

Trevis Gipson
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now