Trevis Gipson Injury: Won't return in Week 16

Gipson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Gipson has not been active since the Seahawks' Week 5 win over the Giants, and he'll remain sidelined for the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings due to an ankle injury. With Gipson ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest, Seattle's outside linebacker corps will consist of Boye Mafe, Dre'Mont Jones, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.