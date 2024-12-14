Trevon Diggs Injury: Downgraded to out for Sunday

Diggs (knee) won't play in Sunday's Week 15 contest against Carolina, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs was deemed questionable to face the Panthers on Dallas' injury report Friday, but he's since been ruled out. The veteran cornerback will thus miss his third game in the four weeks -- Diggs was able to suit up Monday against Cincinnati and played all of the Cowboys' defensive snaps, but he apparently isn't past his knee issue. Andrew Booth and/or Amani Oruwariye could be asked to step up in Diggs' stead Sunday.