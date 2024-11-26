Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Estimated as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Diggs (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Diggs was unable to play in Week 12 against the Commanders due to a groin injury. The 2020 second-round pick will need to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing against the Giants on Thursday. If Diggs doesn't suit up, DaRon Bland and Josh Butler would serve as the Cowboys' starting outside corners.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
