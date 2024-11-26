Trevon Diggs Injury: Estimated as DNP
Diggs (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Diggs was unable to play in Week 12 against the Commanders due to a groin injury. The 2020 second-round pick will need to practice in at least a limited capacity Wednesday in order to have a chance at playing against the Giants on Thursday. If Diggs doesn't suit up, DaRon Bland and Josh Butler would serve as the Cowboys' starting outside corners.
