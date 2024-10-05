Trevon Diggs Injury: In line to play Sunday

Diggs (ankle) is expected to suit up in Sunday's Week 5 game against Pittsburgh, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Diggs popped up on the injury report with an ankle issue Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, but it looks like he'll be able to suit up against the Steelers. That will be a big boost for a Cowboys secondary that could be missing cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) for a second straight week.