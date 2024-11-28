Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Inactive again in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Diggs (groin/knee) is inactive for Thursday's game versus the Giants.

Diggs was limited at Monday's walkthrough, missed the walkthrough one day later and then practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday as he tended to groin and knee issues. Despite getting in some work, he'll sit out a second contest in a row. Diggs' next chance to suit up arrives Monday, Dec. 9 against the Bengals.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now