Trevon Diggs Injury: Inactive again in Week 13
Diggs (groin/knee) is inactive for Thursday's game versus the Giants.
Diggs was limited at Monday's walkthrough, missed the walkthrough one day later and then practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday as he tended to groin and knee issues. Despite getting in some work, he'll sit out a second contest in a row. Diggs' next chance to suit up arrives Monday, Dec. 9 against the Bengals.
