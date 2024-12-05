Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Limited in practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Diggs (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Diggs has been sidelined for the Cowboys' last two games due to knee and groin injuries. He appears to be over the groin issue, but his knee limited in Thursday's practice. Diggs will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now