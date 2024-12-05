Trevon Diggs Injury: Limited in practice Thursday
Diggs (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Diggs has been sidelined for the Cowboys' last two games due to knee and groin injuries. He appears to be over the groin issue, but his knee limited in Thursday's practice. Diggs will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now