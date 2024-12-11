Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Limited to begin practice week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Diggs (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Diggs returned from a two-game absence Monday versus Cincinnati and played every one of Dallas' defensive snaps, finishing with five tackles and three pass defenses. His designation of limited Wednesday may simply reflect that he's not 100 percent recovered from the knee issue. Diggs' practice participation the rest of the week should help clarify whether he's in any danger of missing Sunday's contest against Carolina.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now