Trevon Diggs Injury: Long recovery ahead

Diggs will undergo surgery this week to repair a knee cartilage injury and his recovery could take up to eight months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Diggs' initial timeline could have him missing most of training camp, and possibly the start of next season, if he suffers any setbacks. The 26-year-old finished his season with 42 combined tackles and 11 passes defended, including two interceptions in 11 games.