Trevon Diggs Injury: Nursing calf injury

Diggs (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs played 63 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the 49ers, and he finished that contest with five tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup. However, it appears he picked up a calf injury in the process, which caused him to be sidelined during Wednesday's practice session. Diggs will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.