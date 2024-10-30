Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Nursing calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Diggs (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs played 63 defensive snaps during the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the 49ers, and he finished that contest with five tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup. However, it appears he picked up a calf injury in the process, which caused him to be sidelined during Wednesday's practice session. Diggs will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now