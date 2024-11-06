Trevon Diggs Injury: Opens week as limited

Diggs (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs played through a partial tear in his calf this past Sunday against the Falcons, during which he played every single defensive snap and logged three tackles (one solo) and two pass breakups. Diggs will likely see his workload limited this week, and unless he suffers a major setback, he should suit up Sunday against the Eagles.