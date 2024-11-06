Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Trevon Diggs headshot

Trevon Diggs Injury: Opens week as limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Diggs (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Diggs played through a partial tear in his calf this past Sunday against the Falcons, during which he played every single defensive snap and logged three tackles (one solo) and two pass breakups. Diggs will likely see his workload limited this week, and unless he suffers a major setback, he should suit up Sunday against the Eagles.

Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now