Trevon Diggs Injury: Pops up on injury report

Diggs was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session due to an ankle injury, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

This appears to be a new injury for Diggs, as he was able to participate in full Wednesday. His participation during Friday's session will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers. If Diggs is unable to go for that contest, Andrew Booth would be the next man up at corner opposite starter Caelen Carson (shoulder).