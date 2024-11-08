Fantasy Football
Trevon Diggs Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Diggs (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Alabama product appears to be trending toward not playing Sunday, as he opened the Cowboys' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions before downgrading to a DNP on Friday. If Diggs is unable to play through his calf issue in Week 10, Caelen Carson and C.J. Goodwin will likely serve as the Cowboys' top outside corners.

